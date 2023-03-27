Opposition Slams BJP Leaders for Sharing Stage With Convict in Bilkis Bano Case

Several Opposition leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after two of its leaders from Gujarat were seen sharing a stage with one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case during an event.

On Saturday, 25 March, BJP MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor was seen sitting on a dais with Shailesh Bhatt, who is one of the 11 convicts in the case.

Photos of the two posing from the launch of a group water supply scheme in Dahod were shared on Twitter by MP Jaswantsinh and party MLA from Limkheda, Shaileshbhai Bhabhor, who was also present at the event.