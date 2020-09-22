Congress, Other Opposition Parties Plan Protests Over Farm Bills

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against the government on 24 September.

Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, have announced plans to stage protest against the two controversial farm bills passed by the Rajya Sabha – amid dissent both inside and outside Parliament. Congress has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against the government on 24 September. It will also collect two crore signatures from the farmers which the party will submit to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking withdrawal of these bills. The decision to hold country wide protest was taken at the meeting of the Congress general secretaries, state in-charges to discuss the important issues. This comes in the aftermath of the chaos that ensued in Parliament, on Sunday, during the passage of two controversial farm bills.

HOW ARE TMC & DMK PLANNING PROTESTS

In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress, will hit the streets to protest the passage of farm bills starting from 22 September in Kolkata. Meanwhile, two of the party’s senior Rajya Sabha members – Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen – were suspended or “unruly behaviour”. The two MPs are now staging protests, along with six other Opposition MPs, outside the Parliament. DMK has also announced that it will stage protests condemning the passage of the bill and the AIADMK’s involvement in the same. This meeting places on record its strong opposition to the farm bills passed by the Centre which is against the farmers, farm labourers, consumers and the general public and which would cause a setback to progress of agriculture,” the party said, in its resolution, reported PTI.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PARLIAMENT

Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 22 September, staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, demanding revocation of suspension of eight Members of Parliament, by protesting near the Gandhi statue in the premises, reported news agency ANI. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, urged Opposition leaders to "rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions.” The members suspended from the House are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Elamaram Kareem, Sanjay Singh and Derek O’Brien. (With inputs from PTI, IANS)