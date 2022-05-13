Okhla Shops Shut To Protest AAP MLA's Arrest; Kejriwal Draws Flak for Silence

A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested for protesting against an anti-encroachment drive being conducted in South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, several shops in Okhla constituency from where he is elected, remained shut to mark their protest over the police action.

Notably, the ruling AAP government in Delhi has refrained from remarking on the arrest of its leader, drawing criticism for its silence.

"Amanatullah Khan has been sent behind the bars for raising the voice of the public. I request the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow in protest against the arrest so that we can tell the oppressive BJP government that people are standing with their MLAs," a tweet from Khan's account, signed by his wife, Shafia, had said.