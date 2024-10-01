Nuh: Despite Facing Violence, Meo Muslims Say 'Bhaichara' Comes First

advertisement
A little over an hour away from the skyscrapers of the elite hub of Gurugram is minority-dominated Nuh (Mewat) which remains to be one of the most backward districts of the country. But cutting through its backwardness, what lies strongly in the hearts of the locals here is the inexplicable sense of communal harmony.
Even a year later after facing the deadliest violence in Nuh in August 2023, this year, Meo Muslims ensured that history doesn't repeat itself.
From panchayat leaders, activists, local Imams, lawyers and even Muslims who are fighting cases from Nuh violence last year — all came together this year to facilitate harmony ahead of Haryana elections. They were joined by many concerned members of the Hindu community as well.
Last year when the Braj Mandal Yatra passed Nuh, violence gripped the district, leading to six deaths, shops being burnt and arbitrary arrests. This year, however, the two communities managed to keep the peace. Shaukat Ali, a local activist stated that this yatra is also not an age-old tradition but was started 3-4 years ago.
Settling down in his living room as incessant rains poured over our heads, Ubaid, another local activist told us how syncretism is ingrained among Meo Muslims who have throughout history practised what they preached.
Hence, even after Nuh was torn with violence on 31 July, 2023, Meo Muslims may accrue blame to the government, the police and the system but have never questioned the brotherhood they share with the local Hindus.
They also attribute the violence to 'cow vigilante' Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar's videos that had incendiary comments and threats. A few weeks later, Bajrangi was arrested and then he got bail.
This Haryana election, he has filed nomination from Faridabad as an independent candidate.
Advocate and social activist Ramzan Choudhary who is also the chairman of the All-India Mewati Samaj told The Quint that:
"Arrangements were made for the Yatris in 32 locations in Nuh. Even the Yatris told some media channels that Mewati Muslims welcomed them."
On other hand, lined up outside Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed's office were several Panchayat leaders waiting on their turn to talk about their issues and grievances.
Among them were Aijaz Ahmed and Jaan Mohammad who said that Hindus and Muslims have had an age-old tradition of maintaining communal harmony in the district.
Right then, promptly, Jaan chipped in and said that all those who indulged in violence were on the streets last year and yet they are free, but those who were home or not at these locations have been booked.
On the other hand, Shelendra Hindu, a self-proclaimed 'gau-rakshak' in Palwal alleged that the Nuh violence was "pre-planned" by the Muslims.
On being asked about communal harmony, he retorted:
"There might be some brotherhood but there's also kattarpanti (zealous) among them. They have made Hindus the target and want to erase Sanatan Dharma."
Meanwhile, affiliated with the RSS for 34 years, Advocate Somdutt Sharma fights the cases for Muslim accused in cases of cow smuggling and when their vehicles are seized.
For Sharma, it is a question of ethics and justice, values that he puts above political loyalties.
A few kilometers away, we met Mohammad Alam, legal head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Haryana. He told The Quint that even though the cow-gifting tradition is an old one, it has reduced due to the widespread fear of arrests and being caught by 'gau rakshaks' whom he calls 'gau bhakshaks.'
Alam also stated that there have been cases in panchayat elections, wherein if there has been a Muslim and a Hindu candidate, local Muslims voted for the Hindu one as they see competence and qualities.
A key role in keeping the peace between Hindus and Muslims was also played by Khap Panchayats. In the aftermath of the 2023 violence, Jat community Khaps openly urged community members not to take part in the rioting and also warned them against "being used as a political tool".
Panchayats belonging to Jat Hindus and Meo Muslims have traditionally had a relationship of mutual respect.
This was corroborated by Umardeen, a state level boxing champion who helps his father in his tyre-puncture shop in Nuh.
However, life took such a turn that his livelihood was also affected. Umardeen is one of the 27 people in Nagina village who are accused in 17 cases each the Nuh violence. There were all home on 31 July (a bandh) when the violence took place.
The Quint met 13 of them who told us how the violence not only changed their lives forever for a crime they did not commit.
Umardeen, much like the others hopes that whether the government changes or not, they are made to be free of the burden of the cases.
Haroon Rashid, another accused is 75% disabled. He talked about the difficulties in fighting the case and how even if communal harmony remains strong, fear has seeped in the lives of Muslims.
Rashid, like the other 12 believe that such cases against them of violence, of alleged cow smuggling has only increased because the "government is pitting people against each other on caste and religious lines."
All the men stated that cattle farming, rearing cows, buffaloes and goats are what their livelihood depends on apart from other menial jobs they do. And yet, they have become the basis of the attacks they face only since men like Bajrangi and Monu Manesar came in.
When asked about how they still preach and practice communal harmony in the face of such radicalisation of 'cow vigilantes,' almost as if in sync, they said:
