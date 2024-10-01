Nuh: Despite Facing Violence, Meo Muslims Say 'Bhaichara' Comes First

A little over an hour away from the skyscrapers of the elite hub of Gurugram is minority-dominated Nuh (Mewat) which remains to be one of the most backward districts of the country. But cutting through its backwardness, what lies strongly in the hearts of the locals here is the inexplicable sense of communal harmony.

Even a year later after facing the deadliest violence in Nuh in August 2023, this year, Meo Muslims ensured that history doesn't repeat itself.

From panchayat leaders, activists, local Imams, lawyers and even Muslims who are fighting cases from Nuh violence last year — all came together this year to facilitate harmony ahead of Haryana elections. They were joined by many concerned members of the Hindu community as well.

Last year when the Braj Mandal Yatra passed Nuh, violence gripped the district, leading to six deaths, shops being burnt and arbitrary arrests. This year, however, the two communities managed to keep the peace. Shaukat Ali, a local activist stated that this yatra is also not an age-old tradition but was started 3-4 years ago.