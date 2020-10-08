‘Not Upset’: JD(U) Snubs Top Cop Gupteshwar Pandey for Poll Ticket

Gupteshwar Pandey, who was in the headlines during Sushant Singh Rajput Case, was expected to contest from Buxar. The Quint Bihar’s former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (R), who was tipped to contest the election on a JD(U) ticket, did not figure in the list of 115 candidates released on 7 October. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics Gupteshwar Pandey, who was in the headlines during Sushant Singh Rajput Case, was expected to contest from Buxar.

Bihar's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who was tipped to contest the October-November Assembly election on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, did not figure in the list of 115 candidates released by the state's ruling party on Wednesday, 7 October. It was being speculated that Pandey, who hails from Buxar, could be fielded from there. However, the seat has been allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has fielded Parsuram Chaturvedi.

JD(U) sources told IANS that the party wanted to give a clear message that no one could use a government post for political gain. However, Pandey may be sent to the state Legislative Council later, a party leader said.

“I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. But I also understand their anxiety and troubles. It was expected that I will contest elections after I took retirement but I will not be contesting elections this time. There is nothing to be upset or dejectid about. Be patient. My life has been a struggle. I will be serving the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the service of the people of Bihar. I bow down to the land of my birthplace Buxar and to all the elder brothers, sisters, mothers and youth of all the caste and religion! Keep your love and blessings,” Pandey said in a Facebook post written in Hindi.

BJP Must’ve Gotten Scared of Criticism: Shiv Sena

Pandey, who came under huge criticism for his comments on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, faced more flak from opposition parties, especially Maharashtra's Shiv Sena, after he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service on 22 September and joined the JD (U).

“Giving an election ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey is a matter of the party. We had asked whether BJP leaders will campaign for him. It was, maybe, due to fear of this question that he was not given a ticket,” ANI quoted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmuk as saying.