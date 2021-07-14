Not Standing for Prez: Pawar Quashes Speculation Post Gandhis' Meet With Kishor

Rubbishing claims of his candidature in the upcoming Presidential polls as "false", NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 14 July, said that he knows what the result will be as the BJP-led-NDA has more than 300 Members of Parliament (MPs).

Since speculation of his presidential candidature stemmed from reported meetings between Pawar and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Pawar clarified that no such discussion was held. He also claimed that he had met Kishor twice and even the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not discussed in either of those meetings.

Further, Pawar stated that he is not going to assume any leadership position in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.