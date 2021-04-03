Not a Rebel: Karnataka Minister Who Spoke Against BS Yediyurappa

Ruling out any differences with Yediyurappa, he said that everybody thinks in a different manner and this letter has provided an opportunity to think in that manner.

“Just because I have written a letter to Governor Vala, it will not come in our relations. One must know that Yediyurappa and I have grown up having food on the same plate. We are even business partners. We don't have any personal issues, but when it comes to rules and regulations – I felt these should not be violated. This letter will not come in our personal relations. For politicians, personal and politics are two different things,” he said at a press meet.

He added that he met the Governor to take some advice. "He (Vala) was a Finance Minister in Gujarat for quite a long duration. I wanted to seek his opinion. Mind you, none of the ministers are mere postmen...at least I am not," he retorted.