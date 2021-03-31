BJP vs BJP in K’taka: Minister Writes to Guv Against Yediyurappa

Eshwarappa wrote, “I am at pain, to bring to your kind notice, some of the recent actions of our respected chief minister relating to my Department, which amounts to direct interference in the affairs of ministers in charge of departments, in clear violation of Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the state administration.”

He went to cite several provisions of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, to prove his point.

Raising the issue of alleged favouring of kin, Eshwarappa mentioned that the president of the Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat is a close relative of the CM. He said while a list of proposed civil works in the ZP was due for clearance as per procedure, the CM sanctioned those plans in violation of Panchayati Raj Act and Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977.