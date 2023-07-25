Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn's Overnight Protest at Parl, Sanjay Singh Suspended

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The tensions between the the Centre and the Opposition escalated in the Parliament on Monday with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha, following which Opposition MPs camped at the Parliament overnight in protest.

Both houses, however, are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 25 July for the fourth day of the Monsoon session. The logjam in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over discussion on the situation in Manipur is expected to continue on Tuesday as well.

The Opposition is demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the Parliament on Manipur which should be followed by discussion on the same.

The government, however, remains firm on its stand that they are ready for discussion on Manipur but the Opposition is not allowing the Parliament to function.