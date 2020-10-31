Put Wife on CM’s Chair: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu on Women Welfare

In a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, 30 October, said that people of Bihar shouldn’t be “misled” by those who “ignored” women during their rule. Kumar was addressing a rally at Parbatta which votes on 3 November. Without naming Lalu Prasad Yadav or his party, Kumar said, “They are talking today, but what was the condition of women earlier? They were ignored.” He went on to add, “When he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair, but did nothing for the welfare of the women otherwise.”

The sitting chief minister of the state then went on to add that the reason behind Bihar’s progress today is women’s participation. He spoke about the Bihar Rural Livelihood Project (BRLP), which is locally known as JEEViKA, started by his government and started that they expanded the initiative by taking loan from the World Bank. In an attempt to connect with the voters, Kumar spoke about the steps taken by his government and said he took along the SC, ST, Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes and Mahadalits to ensure development. Taking a dig at RJD, he said that his government has ensured that every household gets power bringing an end to the “lantern era”. He once again slammed the RJD over its record on law and order, education, and health among others.

(With inputs from PTI)