Nitish Kumar Is 'Paltumaar', New Alliance Won't Last: Prashant Kishor

Reacting sharply to Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar’s switch to the NDA, political strategist Prashant Kishor called the leader a "sardar of paltumaars" or a flip-flop master.

Moreover, Kishor emphatically claimed that the newly formed BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar will not last until the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, which potentially means the JD(U)-BJP government would have a life span of a year or less.

"I have been saying this since starting that Nitish Kumar can swap anytime. This has become a part of his politics. But today's developments have shown that all parties and leaders in Bihar are 'paltumaars'. It is now proved that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah and the BJP are also 'paltumaars'," Kishor said in a press conference.

Kishor, who had briefly joined the JD(U) in 2018, now heads the Jan Suraj organisation and might support certain candidates in the 2025 Bihar assembly election.