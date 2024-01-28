Nitish Kumar Re-Joins NDA: 4 Big Reasons Why This Will Harm INDIA Bloc

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief's decision to leave the INDIA bloc and join the BJP-led NDA is a major blow to the Opposition alliance.

INDIA bloc chairman and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that they "expected that Nitish would switch" and that his decision hasn't surprised them.

However, the impact of this change on the INDIA bloc's prospects cannot be ignored.

There are four fundamental reasons why Nitish Kumar's exit is a major blow for the INDIA bloc in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.