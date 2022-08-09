‘BJP Wants To Break Us’: CM Nitish Kumar Told JD(U) MLAs Before Snapping Ties

File image of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.
(Photo: PTI)
With political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a key meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs on Tuesday, 9 August, sources told The Quint.
Kumar told the MPs and MLAs that he no longer wants to have ties with a party that tries to split its alliance partner.
JD(U) leaders present in the meeting told Kumar that he has all the freedom needed to make a decision and that they will back him regardless.
Earlier, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra had claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 6 crore each to JD(U) MLAs tempting them to break away from the party.
Even on Sunday, JD(U) President Lalan Singh had said that the ‘Chirag model’ was adopted to weaken Nitish Kumar in the 2020 Assembly elections.
Lalan had claimed that the second version of the ‘Chirag model’ was being brought back in the form of RCP Singh (who resigned on Saturday), but JD(U) recognised it in time.
Citing this the JD(U) President said that the attempt to reduce the stature of JD(U) started in 2020 itself. Nitish Kumar is also said to be angry with BJP's national president JP Nadda's remarks pointing to the elimination of small parties.
It has been speculated that for these reasons, Nitish Kumar now wants to teach a lesson to the BJP. By giving RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the main responsibility in the government, he will continue on the post of CM.
A strategy for the same is expected to be declared soon.
Meanwhile, the JD(U)'s negotiations are underway with RJD, which has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav be made the home minister in the new cabinet. The RJD has also demanded the Speaker's post, sources told The Quint.
The Opposition parties are likely to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna later on Tuesday to hand over the letter of support.
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that the BJP never took any steps to irk Nitish Kumar and would want him to "continue as the chief minister."
