New CM Bhagwant Mann Teases 'Big Decision in the Interest of Punjab'

File image of Punjab's incoming CM Bhagwant Mann.
(Photo: The Quint)
A day after taking oath as the new chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann took to social media and announced that his government would be taking a 'very big decision in the interest of Punjab' on Thursday, 17 March.
Mann said he would be announcing the same shortly.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took oath as the 17th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, becoming the first non-Congress, non-Akali CM of the state.
In his first address as CM, Mann repeatedly mentioned Bhagat Singh, saying that the late freedom fighter has "opened an account in our hearts".
Mann's swearing-in was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders. People from across the state, estimated to be around 3 lakh, were present to witness the mammoth swearing-in ceremony.
The AAP recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress party could only win 18 seats, a massive decline from the 77 it had won in 2017, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could manage to garner only three seats. Mann won from Dhuri by a margin of over 58,000 votes. He resigned as Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday.
Earlier, Mann had said that no government office would carry photographs of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put up on the walls of all government offices.
