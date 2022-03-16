'Wasn't Invited to Channi's': Cong MP Thanks Bhagwant Mann for Oath Event Invite

Congress leader Manish Tewari
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday, 16 March, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as the new chief minister of Punjab and thanked him for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.
He added that it was ironic that he was not invited to outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s oath taking ceremony, even though “he was one of my MLAs”.
The MP from Anandpur Sahib tweeted on Wednesday, 16 March:
AAP’s Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, after winning a landslide victory in Assembly elections.
The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders while Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann at the event.
Mann, in his address, repeatedly mentioned Bhagat Singh, saying that the late freedom fighter has "opened an account in our hearts".
He added, "I thank Arvind Kejriwal. He has worked a lot to improve the politics of the country. I would also like to thank Manish Sisodia. We will start work from today. We are very late, have been delayed by 70 years."