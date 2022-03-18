New Punjab Cabinet To Take Oath Tomorrow, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann had taken oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, becoming the first non-Congress, non-Akali Dal CM of the state.
The new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Cabinet of Punjab will be sworn-in on Saturday, 18 March, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said through a tweet in Hindi.
"The new Cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab," Mann tweeted.
He also added that there was a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the new Cabinet and emphasised that "we have to serve the people by working hard day and night, to give an honest government to Punjab. We have to make 'Rangla Punjab'."
Mann had taken oath as the 17th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, becoming the first non-Congress, non-Akali Dal CM of the state.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit had administered the oath of office to Mann at an event attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders.
A day after assuming the top post, Mann took to social media to announce that an anti-corruption helpline would be launched on 23 March, which marked Shaheed Divas, the day Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British.
