'Unfurls New Anti-Mafia Era': Congress' Sidhu on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to social media to endorse the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats in the state.
Sidhu also congratulated the new chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn-in on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatar Kalan, saying that Mann "unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab."
Sidhu has been facing criticism after he congratulated the people of Punjab for their ‘excellent decision’ of choosing AAP.
"This election was for a change, people took a great decision and the public is never wrong," the leader was quoted as saying by reports.
On Tuesday, 15 March, Sonia Gandhi had asked the chiefs of five states where Assembly elections had recently concluded to step down. A day later, Sidhu officially resigned from his post.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 16 March, Sidhu posted a one-line resignation letter captioned: "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation...(sic)."
Sidhu featured prominently in Congress' prolonged infighting last year. Many believe he was one of the key reasons behind the party's disastrous defeat.
Sidhu constantly accused former CM Captain Amarinder Singh on issues like drug mafia and claimed that he was going soft on his political rivals accused in the sacrilege case.
The Congress party could only win 18 seats, a massive decline from the 77 it had won in 2017.
Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both the seats he contested.
Sidhu himself lost from the Amritsar East seat. His rival Jeevanjyot Kaur of AAP won by nearly 6000 votes.
