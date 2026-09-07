'Can't Win GenZ With Firing Reels': How Neha Bora Is Building a Larger Movement

There is a lot that had happened in Bihar durung the CJP protests. There are people who have been injured in gunshots. There are court hearings that have happened over that the cop has been transferred. This is not a sign of normalcy. What exactly happened in Bihar?

So, what happened in Bihar was actually multifold. There were over 600 people who were arrested in Bihar. A lot of our own activists were arrested because AISA was leading the protests there.

One of our activists, her name is Saba, was detained before 20 July, and they asked her her name. When she said it was Saba and they realised she was a Muslim, they said, “Tum logon ki toh alag se training hoti hai” (you people get special training). Jo tamam cheezein Musalmanon ke khilaaf boli jaati hain: terrorist, jihadi. All of these things were said to her.

They, in fact, told her, “Put her to the side, iska toh special encounter hoga.” Iss tarah ki bhasha istemaal ki gayi towards Saba and towards the rest of the Muslim protesters who were arrested too. They were in jail for a long period of time. They were in Beirut jail, where we met them.

On the same day, we met the DGP. He said that all women had been released. But we said our own activist hadn’t been; we had just met her, and she told us that another woman had been shifted to Beirut jail just that night. So, these claims that minors were let off by the police and that women protesters were let off were lies. It was published by the police that they had been released. That was a lie.

The second lie was that no excessive force was used against protesters. That, again, is a lie. In Siwan, a student named Akash was beaten up by the police so badly that his eardrums have been permanently damaged, and he needs several surgeries to fix his hearing. The doctors are not sure whether he’ll be able to hear properly again.

For one student, Akash, the bullet went in through one end of his shoulder and came out the other. Another student, his name is Bullet Kumar, had one bullet enter his leg and come out the other side. He showed me his X-ray. His bones were shattered. He has already had two surgeries. He has to undergo more surgeries so that he is able to walk again in his life.

This is the state of Bihar. An AK-47 was fired. The SP, the person who fired it, has been transferred. He was apparently suspended, but that’s not enough. What allows a state to treat protesters like criminals? Our law and order system even prevents criminals who have not had any trial from being shot.

No state can treat common citizens the way the Indian state, the state of Bihar, has treated protesters. There are bullet wounds here in Delhi as well. The Hindu did an article where they produced evidence too. Later, the hospital changed its own MLC and said that it was not a gunshot wound.

So, what allows a state to treat its citizens like this? We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to dissent.