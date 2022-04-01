Quashing SC/ST Reservation Will Lead to 'Employee Unrest': Centre Tells SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that if the reservation in promotion to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) employees in government jobs is quashed, it may lead to "employee unrest" and "multiple litigations."

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai, the central government informed the top court that the policy for the reservation was in consonance with the Constitution and the law laid down by the Supreme Court, news agency PTI reported

The Centre said in its affidavit, "If the case is not allowed, it would necessitate withdrawal of the benefits of reservation in promotion granted to SC/ST employees. This may lead to reversions of SC and ST employees, re-fixation of their salaries including re-fixation of pension of many employees who may have retired in the meantime, recovery of excess salaries/pension so paid to them. This would lead to multiple litigations and employee unrest.”