Modi Greeted by Shinde, Hugged By Chirag: What Was at Play at NDA Meet? 4 Points

"No matter what song is being sung, the truth is different. The label is something, but the product is different," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the morning of Tuesday, 18 July while attacking the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

A few hours later, the Opposition alliance of 26 parties met in Bengaluru and decided to call the group 'INDIA' or the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.'

The battle lines have been drawn for the NDA vs INDIA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP decided to not shy away from the show of strength while repeatedly claiming a figure of 38 parties.

Here four key takeaways and observations from the NDA meet.