NDA Family Will Work Together: PM Congratulates Nitish After Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 16 November, congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term.

“Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar,” he tweeted.