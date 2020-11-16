NDA Family Will Work Together: PM Congratulates Nitish After Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 16 November, congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term.
“Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar,” he tweeted.
Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term in the presence of senior party leaders and BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis.
Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers after Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, saying that "the mandate for change is against the NDA".
The other ministers who were sworn are Santosh Kumar Suman – son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh, and JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary.
Published: 16 Nov 2020,05:45 PM IST