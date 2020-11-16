Bihar Government Formation: These Are the Newly Sworn-In Ministers

Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, others also took oath as Cabinet ministers. The Quint Nitish Kumar being sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a fourth term. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, others also took oath as Cabinet ministers.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in for a fourth term as Bihar chief minister on Monday, 16 November. Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal (United), was administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Patna by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Here's a look at the others who were sworn in along with him.

DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTERS

TARKISHORE PRASAD

The BJP's Tarkishore Prasad was sworn in as deputy chief minister along with Kumar. MLA from the state's Katihar constituency, Prasad will replace Sushil Modi as the Deputy CM. Prasad is a RSS man who won the Katihar seat on a BJP ticket in 2005 and hasn't lost the seat since.

RENU DEVI

Along with Prasad, the BJP's Renu Devi was also sworn in as deputy chief minister. A four-time MLA from the Bettiah constituency, she was a minister in Bihar in the second NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

CABINET MINISTERS

Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, others also took oath as Cabinet ministers. Notable amongst them were Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).