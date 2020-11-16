Bihar Government Formation: These Are the Newly Sworn-In Ministers

Nitish Kumar was sworn in for a fourth term as Bihar chief minister on Monday, 16 November.
Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal (United), was administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in Patna by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Here's a look at the others who were sworn in along with him.
The BJP's Tarkishore Prasad was sworn in as deputy chief minister along with Kumar. MLA from the state's Katihar constituency, Prasad will replace Sushil Modi as the Deputy CM. Prasad is a RSS man who won the Katihar seat on a BJP ticket in 2005 and hasn't lost the seat since.
Along with Prasad, the BJP's Renu Devi was also sworn in as deputy chief minister. A four-time MLA from the Bettiah constituency, she was a minister in Bihar in the second NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.
Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief ministers, others also took oath as Cabinet ministers.
Notable amongst them were Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary and BJP's Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh also took oath as Cabinet ministers.
