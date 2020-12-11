NCP Dismisses Reports on Sharad Pawar Replacing Sonia as UPA Chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday, 10 December, dismissed reports of party chief Sharad Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

As Sharad Pawar reached the national capital in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and met the Presidnt as a part of the Opposition delegation, rumours were rife that he is being considered to lead the UPA after Sonia Gandhi steps down.