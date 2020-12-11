NCP Dismisses Reports on Sharad Pawar Replacing Sonia as UPA Chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday, 10 December, dismissed reports of party chief Sharad Pawar replacing Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
As Sharad Pawar reached the national capital in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and met the Presidnt as a part of the Opposition delegation, rumours were rife that he is being considered to lead the UPA after Sonia Gandhi steps down.
Marathi daily Lokmat, quoting ABP Majha, reported that Sharad Pawar himself refuted the reports to the news channel calling them ‘baseless’.
Terming the reports “unsubstantiated”, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the party would like to clarify that “there is no discussion with UPA partners regarding any such proposal”.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that anything can happen in politics, he further mentioned that Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country.
“Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next. Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows the pulse of the people,” Raut had earlier said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be celebrating his 80th birthday on 12 December. On Wednesday, 9 December, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal to name a new rural development scheme after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President.
‘Sharad Pawar Gram Samruddhi Yojana’ will be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNRES).
Published: 11 Dec 2020,09:43 AM IST