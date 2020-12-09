Maha Govt to Launch Rural Employment Scheme in Sharad Pawar’s Name

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra plans to implement a rural development scheme in the name of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of his 80th birthday on 11 December.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme', in combination with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), is scheduled to be discussed by the government in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon, ANI reported.

According to reports, the scheme will be a combination of MGNREGA and the Maharashtra State Employee Guarantee Scheme.