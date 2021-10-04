Naya J&K, Barbaric Govt: Leaders React to Lakhimpur Unrest, Priyanka's Arrest

The Yogi Adityanath government is in the eye of the storm after the death of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, following unrest over farm laws.

The farmers were allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra.

As leaders queued up to visit Lakhimpur to meet the family of the deceased farmers, the UP government issued prohibitory orders, leading to the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in the wee hours of Monday.