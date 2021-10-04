Lakhimpur: FIR for Murder Against Ashish Mishra; Oppn Stopped From Visiting Site

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, 4 October, filed a First Information Report (FIR) for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, who allegedly ran his car over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state on Sunday, 3 October, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police detained Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who was staging a protest outside his house after not being allowed to visit Lakhimpur ditrcit. He had been placed under house arrest earlier.

Earlier, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate AK Chaurasiya said the farmers are demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra.

"I've received a memorandum (from farmers), demanding the dismissal of MoS Home (AK Mishra), registration of FIR based on their complaint, payment of ex gratia, government jobs to the family of the deceased, and judicial probe into yesterday's (Sunday) incident," he said.