Nawab Malik Alleges 'Mafia Links', Says Fadnavis Is Defending NCB's Wankhede

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
As the war of words between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis continues, Malika, on Wednesday, 10 November, alleged that Fadnavis had connections with the underworld.
Malik also alleged that the BJP leader was attempting to defend Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede.
In a series of allegations made at a press conference, Malik suggested that Fadnavis had links with the members of the mafia:
"One Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Mumbai airport with a fake passport. He was allowed bail in 2 days only. Why was Riyaz Bhati in close contact with you (Devendra Fadnavis)? Bhati has been seen with many big leaders in pictures," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader added.
The verbal attack comes after Fadnavis on Tuesday had accused Malik of having had dealings over property with people from the underworld who have been convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case.
Nawab Malik, who has also made a number of contentious claims about NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the recent past, was quoted as saying by ANI:
Malik, saying that Wankhede and Fadnavis were involved in the covering up of a fake note racket following demonetisation, has also alleged corruption on their part in the matter.
Malik had previously alleged that Wankhede, who has been accused of bribery in the drugs-on-cruise case, had forged his documents and lied about his religion to acquire a government job.
"Devendra Fadnavis is diverting the fight. I am fighting against the extortion of innocent people in NCB," Malik said on Wednesday.
(With inputs from ANI.)