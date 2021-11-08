'Is Your Sister-in-Law in Drugs Business?' Nawab Malik's New Attack on Wankhede

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in the latest among a volley of attacks against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has alleged that that Wankhede's sister-in-law is involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs.
(Photo: The Quint)
In a tweet posted on Monday, 8 November, Wankhede wrote:
The Nationalist Congress Party leader also attached details of the case against Redkar in the tweet.
Defending himself against Malik's charge, Wankhede denied any link to the case.
"I wasn't even in service when the case happened in January 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.
Malik had previously accused Wankhede of using forged documents to get a government job under the Scheduled Castes (SCs) category. He had also claimed that Wankhede was a Muslim, and that the senior NCB officer had lied about his religion.
Meanwhile, the NCB has initiated a probe, headed by a five-member team, into the allegations of bribery against Wankhede.
(With inputs from ANI.)
