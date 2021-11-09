Nawab Malik Had Dealings With 1993 Mumbai Blast Convicts: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 9 November, accused Nawab Malik of having had dealings over property with people from the underworld.
(Photo: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 9 November, accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik of having had dealings over property with people from the underworld who have been convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case.
Fadnavis, who was addressing a press conference, began by saying, "I had said I will expose somethings after Diwali. It took some time to get papers. I am not narrating a Salim Javed script."
The former Maharashtra CM went on to claim that he had in his possession documents of five of Malik's property deals, four of which were allegedly linked to the underworld.
Fadnavis also alleged that in 2005, Malik's son had bought land on LBS Road from a Mumbai bombing accused.
"A prime land on LBS Road in Kurla was bought at a meagre price of Rs 30 lakh when the market rate was Rs 2,053 per square feet in 2005. Malik was a minister in the Congress-NCP government in 2005," he stated.
