Punjab Congress: Sidhu Pads Up But Captain's Speech Shows His Innings Isn't Over

Till a couple of days before the ceremony, it was still doubtful whether Captain Amarinder Singh would attend Sidhu's elevation ceremony or not. But Captain brushed aside speculation that he was "sulking".

"The moment Congress president Sonia Gandhi told me that Navjot Sidhu will be the state Congress president, I accepted it," Captain said.

However, it is clear that the Captain-Sidhu equation is somewhere in the grey area between bonhomie and rivarly.

"I was serving in the army when Sidhu was born," Captain said, asserting his seniority. He further added that he has been in politics since 1970.

Interestingly, Captain retweeted a journalist's tweet of this quote, but undid the retweet soon after. It is clear that Captain is trying to score some points even while accepting the larger arrangement given by the party high command.

A clearer manifestation of this came when Captain focussed a great deal on the "threat" posed by Pakistan in Punjab.

"From Gurdaspur to Fazilka, Punjab shares a long border with Pakistan which keeps trying to create disturbances here. We have to work together against such forces, not just for Punjab but for India," he said.

It must be remembered that anti-Pakistan jingoism doesn't have much currency in Punjab, unlike many other states. Captain has been pushing a tough line on Pakistan and national security as a key feature differentiating him from other political actors in the state, with the exception of BJP.

His visit to the Sikh regiment a day earlier is also part of the same posturing.

During his speech, Captain even went to the extent of accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of having links across the border.

Though the attack on AAP was an open one, the constant invocation of the Pakistan threat was also a veiled attack on Sidhu. For the new Punjab Congress president, a major achievement has been how his personal appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was crucial in the opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. As this was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community, this has won Sidhu a great deal of goodwill.

Captain still seems to be pushing the line that only he can take on Pakistan's alleged designs in Punjab.

In the past this approach has endeared Captain to the centre as well as a section of right wing Hindu voters in the state.

Captain's approach is a double-edged sword for the Congress. On one hand, it could help keep this section of voters within the Congress fold. But on the other hand, it makes Captain a key player in the post poll scenario.