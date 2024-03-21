Electoral Bonds: Firm That Built Collapsed Uttarkashi Tunnel Gave Rs 55Cr to BJP

Navayuga Engineering Company Limited — which built Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel that had collapsed on 12 November 2023, trapping 41 workers for over 16 days — donated at least Rs 55 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 and 2022, as per the latest electoral bonds' data released by the ECI.

The Quint had earlier reported that Navayuga Engineering had purchased at least 55 electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore each, as per the first electoral bonds' dataset released by the ECI on 14 March.

Now on Thursday, 21 March, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released fresh data, which also contains the previously hidden unique alphanumeric code of each electoral bond, after the Supreme Court ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to share the same with the poll body.