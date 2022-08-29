Congress Holds Pressers in 22 Cities, Slams Centre Over Rising Prices

The Congress on Monday, 29 August, stepped up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over rising prices and accused the government of diverting attention from real issues of the people.

Congress leaders held press conferences in 22 cities across the country and gave a "Dilli Chalo" call for its 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally' in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 4 September. The rally will be addressed by senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the Centre has been "misusing the CBI and ED" to "silence the Opposition" but the party will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food items.