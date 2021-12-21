AFSPA Will Continue in Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

File Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 20 December, said that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 will continue in the state for now, adding that the government will take a call on its partial or full repeal if the law and order situation in the state remains peaceful.
The CM's statement came on a day when the Nagaland Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Union government repeal the law from the state and rest of Northeast.
Condemning the killings of 14 civilians in the state by security forces, the resolution, moved by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, demanded that the appropriate authority issue an apology for the 'massacre,' and that justice be delivered to the perpetrators.
Speaking to journalists, Assam CM Sarma said, "AFSPA or not cannot be a call of the government," adding that it will depend on the overall law and order situation prevailing in the state.
If peaceful situation continues, then at a later date, a call can be taken on whether AFSPA is required in the entire Assam or only at some places, he further said, citing example of Arunachal Pradesh which decided to withdraw the law from several parts of the state in consultation with the Union Home Ministry.
The Assam CM further asserted that no government would be willing to retain AFSPA if the law and order situation is stable.
Ever since 14 civilians were killed in Nagaland by the security forces, in a case of mistaken identity, calls for the repeal of AFSPA have been steadily growing from several quarters, including from Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma.
