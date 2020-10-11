Heartfelt Gratitude: Chirag Paswan Thanks PM Post Father’s Funeral

A day after late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated with full state honours in Patna, his son Chirag Paswan on Sunday, 11 October, thanked PM Narendra Modi for his help in organising the funeral during this very difficult phase.
In an emotional message on Twitter, Paswan wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji... my heartfelt gratitude for your help in organising the funeral and last rites for my papa. Sir... you made all the arrangements without my asking for anything. As a son I am going through a very difficult phase but am inspired by your courage and encouragement.”
"May your blessings and affection always remain," he added.
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader passed away on 8 October, days after undergoing a heart surgery at a Delhi hospital. His mortal remains were taken to Patna on Friday, where he was then accorded a state funeral on Saturday, at the Janardan Ghat on the banks of the Ganga.
In a video that surfaced, while performing the last rites of his father, Paswan could be seen falling unconscious after lighting the funeral pyre, IANS reported.
Top leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav, and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, among many others, paid their last respects to Paswan on Friday night.
(With inputs from IANS.)
