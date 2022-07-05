MP: Indore Man Arrested for 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' Through Instagram Post

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community through an objectionable post on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Tuesday, 5 July.

The police on Monday arrested Devraj Thakur, a resident of Indore, after a complaint was lodged by one Sayyad Rafiq, who claimed that the former's post on Instagram had hurt religious sentiments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.