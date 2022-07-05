MP: Indore Man Arrested for 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' Through Instagram Post

Representational Image
(Photo: The Quint)
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community through an objectionable post on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Tuesday, 5 July.
The police on Monday arrested Devraj Thakur, a resident of Indore, after a complaint was lodged by one Sayyad Rafiq, who claimed that the former's post on Instagram had hurt religious sentiments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.
The police's cyber squad has been monitoring objectionable posts on social media in the districts and initiating action.