Raj Thackeray Demands Removal of Loudspeakers From Maharashtra Mosques Thackeray made the comments while addressing workers of his party at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The Quint Politics Published: MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the Shiv Sena-led government on Saturday, 2 April, to remove loudspeakers from mosques, warning that if it is not done, he would play the Hanuman Chalisa on speakers in front of the mosques.

"I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now. Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa," Thackeray said, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Thackeray made the comments while addressing workers of his party at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Appeal to PM Modi to 'Raid' Mosques

Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid mosques in the Muslim-dominated areas of Mumbai, alleging that people living in those areas were supporters of Pakistan.

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the madarasas at Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there... Our MLAs are using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhaar cards, but the MLAs get them made," Thackeray added.

The MNS chief also lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the state had progressed tremendously and that he wanted Maharashtra to experience such development as well.

"I am happy to see that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We want the same development in Maharashtra. I will visit Ayodhya, but today I will not tell when. I will also talk about Hindutva," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Still Prevails in Maharashtra: Sena's Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut rejected Thackeray's comments on Sunday, saying that the law of the land was supreme in Maharashtra.

"Raj Thackeray was talking about taking down the loudspeakers installed in mosques yesterday. First, see in which BJP ruled states Azaan has been stopped, loudspeakers removed from mosques… This is Maharashtra, where law of the land is followed," Raut said while addressing the press in Mumbai.

Raut also likened the event at which the MNS chief spoke to a BJP event, indicating that Thackeray was dancing to the tune of the ruling government.

"People thought it (Thackeray’s event) was the BJP’s event. The law of the land prevails in Maharashtra. Home minister will do everything as per the law to ensure law and order in the state," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Also Read That Tweet Lauding Kangana Ranaut is by an Impostor Account, Not Raj Thackeray