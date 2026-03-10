Mining in Maharashtra Tiger Corridor: Activist on Hunger Strike Forcibly Removed

Environmental activist Bandu Dhotre, who had been on a hunger strike against a proposed mining project in a crucial tiger corridor in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, was forcibly removed by police from the protest site on Monday, 9 March, and shifted to a hospital.

Dhotre, along with several other activists, had been fasting in protest against an iron ore mining project proposed in the Brahmapuri forest division of Chandrapur.