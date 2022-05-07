No Permission for Mewat Mahapanchayat Yet, Promotions Use Communal Slurs

Police officials in Nuh, Haryana, have said no permission has yet been provided for a proposed Hindu mahapanchayat in Mewat on Sunday, 8 May, which has been promoted using communal slurs.

Speaking to The Quint, Deputy Commissioner of Nuh Ajay Kumar said, "As of now, permission has not been granted (for the event). We are in the process of taking a decision. I will be considering (the details) and will take a decision."

Kumar had confirmed that the organisers of the event have sought permission from the police, and that he had held a preliminary meeting with them from the point of view of maintaining law and order.

"Permission is always conditional," he said, adding that "Conditions are put for maintaining law and order."