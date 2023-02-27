Meghalaya Elections: Exit Polls Predict Advantage for NPP, but No Clear Majority

Meghalaya exit poll results 2023: Most exit polls predicted that while the National People's Party (NPP) will get the highest number of seats in the Meghalaya Assembly election, it won't be able to garner a clear majority.

According to the Matrize exit poll, the NPP will win 21-26 seats in the 60-member House, while the Trinamool Congress will win 8-13.

The poll also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get 6-11 seats.

Axis My India, on the other hand, predicted 21 seats for the NPP, nine for the Congress, and six for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the TimesNow-ETG poll predicted 18-26 seats for the NPP, 3-6 for the BJP, and 2-5 for the Congress.