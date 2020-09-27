‘Meeting With Fadnavis Not Political’: Raut Dismisses Speculations

The meeting between the two, that took place in a luxury hotel, has been raising a lot political curiosity.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed speculations about his meeting with former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting between the two, that took place in a luxury hotel, has been raising a lot political curiosity. The two have been embroiled in a bitter political war since the allies parted ways after the Maharashtra elections, with the political differences intensifying even further since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide.

According to a NDTV report, Raut confirmed that the meeting was regarding an interview for the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana', which is headed by him.

“Devendra Fadnavis is not our enemy. We have worked with him. I met Fadnavis for his interview for Saamna. This was a pre-decided meeting. Even Uddhav Thackeray was aware of this,” Raut said quoted as saying after the meeting.