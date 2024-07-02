Decoding the Medak Violence & the Rise of Hindutva in Telangana

Closer to Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya in January, Telangana was one of the states which saw widespread incidents of communal violence. In Kosgi town in Narayanpet district, a right-wing-led procession allegedly "burnt crackers in front of a mosque, and some persons threw sandals into the mosque," as per the FIR registered in the case.

The FIR, accessed by The Quint, also stated that "some papers were blown out" which went into the mosque.

Tensions were also reported in Sangareddy district (part of the erstwhile Medak district), where a shop belonging to a Muslim fruit vendor was reportedly set on fire.

"Some unknown persons threw a shoe at a procession, and then the mob went wild and sat on the road for one hour. One person's shop was set on fire by the mob," a police official from Jinnaram police station had told The Quint.

Besides, North Telangana, which covers Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad, among other districts, is a region where the BJP has already proved its mettle both in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. And several places in this region – like the Bhainsa town in Bodhan district – are communally sensitive and have seen clashes in the past.

On 25 March this year, Chengicherla in Ghatkesar town, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district – which borders Hyderabad – saw a communal flare-up when Hindus and Muslims clashed after a group of villagers played songs on a music system adjacent to a mosque on the occasion of Holi. Ghatkesar falls under the Malkajgiri constituency, which was won by the BJP's Eatala Rajender in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Malkajgiri was previously held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

While the police intervened and detained members of both communities, another scuffle broke out the very next day after right-wing groups took out a rally in protest.