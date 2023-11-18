'We Lock Homes During Festivals': How Communal Clashes Scarred a Telangana Town

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

Syed Usman, then 54, was sitting outside his puncture repair shop in north Telangana's Bhainsa town on the evening of 12 January 2020 when he got to know that communal violence had broken out in the area – and that his decades-old home had been set afire by a mob.

As he rushed home, his then 35-year-old cousin Syed Ghouse – whose house adjacent to Usman's was also torched – moved their families to a relative's house in a safer locality.