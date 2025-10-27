Cross-Voting, 'Betrayal': Decoding Maths Behind BJP's Rajya Sabha Victory in J&K

advertisement
The Rajya Sabha election in Jammu & Kashmir was supposed to be an ordinary exercise of electing four new members to the Upper House of Parliament. The vacancies were occasioned because the incumbents on these four seats had completed their prescribed six-year term. Yet the polls have become mired in allegations of deceit, scheming and subterfuge after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) romped home one of the four regional Rajya Sabha seats in a Muslim-majority region, where the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) and the members of INDI Alliance already had an overwhelming numerical influence in the state legislature.
With 28 MLAs, BJP’s share in the 90-seat J&K Legislative Assembly accounts for less than a third. So despite the clear odds, how did the party achieve this rare success?
Unlike the Lok Sabha polls, where the representatives are chosen by the public through a ballot, the elections in the Upper House of India’s bicameral legislature is based on proportional representation by a single transferable vote (STV) cast by regional legislators.
If the desired number of winners are not drawn up in the first round, a second round is arranged, where the votes of those candidates that secured the least number of ‘first preference’ votes in the first round are nullified, and the ‘second preference’ votes from these ballots are counted, and one or more winners announced.
In J&K, the Election Commission had announced polling on the four seats via three separate notifications on 6 October earlier this month.
That the NC candidates would win the first and second seats was a foregone conclusion, as the party crossed the respective threshold of 44 and 43 votes with ease. In fact, it far exceeded its required quota by cornering 58 and 56 votes on the first and second seats respectively, securing important victories for its candidates Choudhary Ramzan and Sajjad Kichloo.
They were contesting against BJP’s Ali Muhammad Mir and Rakesh Kumar, who won 28 and 29 votes respectively.
As the seats were merged under one notification, the threshold also went down to 30, based on the Commission’s formula. The NC’s candidate for the third seat was Gurvinder Singh Oberoi, a prominent Kashmiri Sikh politician and a long time associate of the current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Fighting on the fourth seat against the BJP’s state president and former MLA Sat Paul Sharma was Imran Nabi Dar, NC’s spokesperson. It was on this seat that BJP seems to have invested all its focus.
"While some (of the NC MLAs) would vote specifically for Oberoi, others would vote only for Dar. The shortfall of votes would be covered by the votes from allies,” a senior NC member said on condition of anonymity. But in what ways this support would be harnessed from the parties wasn't exactly clear, creating a critical opening for the BJP.
Here’s the catch, though. The PDP had already instructed three of its MLAs to support Oberoi’s candidature a day before voting began, which could have given NC the leeway to siphon some of the votes from its pool for Dar. The NC, however, appears not to have done that.
Oberoi, on the other hand, won the third seat by polling 31 votes, which suggests that one extra vote had been polled in his favour than was required.
Of the 59 supporters that were purportedly on NC’s side—58 of which had faithfully polled for the NC candidate for the first seat, and 30 of which helped Oberoi win in the third—the party still had 29 unused numbers. That is one more than the BJP’s 28.
"But they got 21 votes (on the lost seat) with the loss of seven. Of these, four went to the BJP, two got rejected because of incorrect marking, and one wasted by being polled in favour of Oberoi who ended up with 31 though he needed only 30 to win," Zafar Choudhary, veteran journalist and author from Jammu, tells The Quint.
This, Choudhary suggests, signalled that NC was less politically agile and calculating than its rival, the BJP.
The question that has been lingering in the minds of the people across the region is, who “betrayed” the local sentiments by polling in favour of the BJP?
Since all the parties had come together under the banner of keeping the BJP out, the loss of the RS seat has sparked political anger in the erstwhile state, with accusations and recriminations flying back and forth between them.
The PC headed by former Minister Sajad Gani Lone accused Omar of being in a “tacit understanding” with the BJP, and of putting all his eggs in (Oberoi’s) basket, thereby giving the Saffron party the fourth seat on a platter.
Political experts in Kashmir, however, point out that the BJP’s strategy would have been ineffectual had it not been complemented by the Election Commission’s decision to merge the two votes under one notification.
Baba said that although the vulnerabilities of the regional political players like NC were not so severe at present, the episode nonetheless signals that BJP was capable of mobilising its resources “very well”, and that “NC will be more cautious for the future.”
(Shakir Mir is an independent journalist whose work delves into the intersection of conflict, politics, history and memory in J&K. He tweets at @shakirmir. This is an opinion piece. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)