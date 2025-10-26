From ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ to ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’: Remembering Satish Shah

In fact, every filmmaker and actor I contacted over WhatsAap responded immediately, to express their shock and sense of loss. Said Karan Johar, “I had the honour of working with Satishji as an assistant director and then producer.

An incredibly spontaneous actor, he was a warm and affectionate human being. His impeccable comic timing and the ability to spread joy on the studio sets are deeply embedded in my memory.He leaves behind a legacy of love and an illustrious career. That he will be sorely missed is an understatement.”

Amol Gupte, actor and director noted, “From Kundan Shah’s FTII diploma film Bonga to a rib-tickling ride in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in which he was playing dead and being told not to chuck precious Swiss cake to the hungry ‘khargosh’, Ravi Baswani, to portraying a diabetic dad in Kabhi Hanh Kabhi Naa, and a vast number of mirthful roles spanning 40 years, he has left the building. It’s now the turn of the ‘Uparwala’ to laugh out loud in his company.”

“He played a dead body of the corrupt municipal commissioner D’Mello for a major part of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and became immortal,” noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta. “It’s impossible to think of him in the past tense. What an actor! Effortless and sadly tremendously untapped. Here was a presence that could light up any frame. His smiles, chuckles and laughter are now our precious possessions.”