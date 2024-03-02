Manoj Jarange Vs Devendra Fadnavis: Did BJP Wait for the Right Time to Act?

"I thank you for carrying out this agitation with great restraint, discipline, and making the movement a success without making a fuss anywhere. Manoj Jarange Patil also showed discipline in every meeting."

- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, 27 January, 2023

"I said it in an earlier press conference too. The language (used by Manoj Jarange Patil) is not that of an activist, it is political. Who is behind it?"

- CM Shinde, 27 February, 2023.

The two statements by the Maharashtra chief minister, given exactly a month apart, are enough to indicate that the tables have turned against the Maratha reservation activist who had the state government on the brink for the past seven months.