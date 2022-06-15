Karnataka: Marathas Allegedly Bar Dalit Cook From Entering Bidar Anganwadi

Milana Bai was allegedly barred from entering an Anganwadi centre at Hatyal in Bidar's Basavakalyan, where Maratha Hindus are allegedly objecting to the Dalit woman's appointment as a helper who cooks.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
On 10 June 2021, Milana Bai, a 30-year-old Dalit woman from Hatyal village in Bidar's Basavakalayan received an order from Karnataka Women and Child Development department, confirming her appointment as an Anganwadi helper. As a helper, she was expected to cook and maintain the premises of the Anganwadi.
Shortly after, the school was shut due to the pandemic.
Allegedly, the local villagers who have a problem with Milana Bai's caste, have also appointed a new Maratha volunteer and have asked Bai to take a transfer to the neighbouring village of Sirgapur, which is 10 km away.
Speaking to The Quint, Jaipal Rane, husband of Milana Bai said, "There are three Anganwadis in our village and my wife was recruited on merit (general category) to be a helper in one of the schools, which is in the neighbourhood where the upper caste Hindus reside. The upper caste villagers did not allow my wife to work and cook at the Anganwadi."
"My wife has been getting her salary of Rs 5000 regularly from the time she has been appointed. However, there is stiff opposition to her working at the Anganwadi. Two weeks ago, another helper from the upper caste Hindu community has been cooking in the Anganwadi," added Jaipal Rane.
When The Quint spoke to Siddram Mule, a Maratha man who had allegedly opposed Bai's presence in the Anganwadi, he said, "The person who retired from the helper position was from the general category. Now, it (employment) is being given to a person from the SC community. This is not right. We will not allow this."
He, however, said that Bai was not replaced. "We have not appointed anybody, and when the CDPO (Child Development Protection Officer) said there was lack of help there, we sent few women from our community. I would like to say that the village will take decision about this matter."
The Child Development Project Officer in Hatyal claimed that the villagers had no problem with the caste of the helper, but wanted representation for people from the general category. However, an officer from the same department, requesting anonymity told The Quint, "The people of the village wanted a helper to be from their caste as they had a problem with Dalit being appointed as a cook. They have been demanding a replacement for the Dalit helper in this Anganwadi for over a year now."
Meanwhile, the family has denied to move stating that they likely to be target of the upper caste oppression in the adjacent village. Meanwhile, a volunteer has been appointed by the villagers to work at the Anganwadi.
As of now, the authorities have asked the caste Hindus to allow the Dalit helper to work at the Anganwadi. But, the villagers have threatened to approach the Deputy Commissioner's office in Bidar. The police have not registered a case against the caste Hindus who allegedly opposed the Dalit worker.
