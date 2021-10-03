'Do Tit-for-Tat': Khattar's Advice to BJP Kisan Morcha on Farmers' Protest

Speaking at a meeting with workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha at his residence on Sunday, 3 October, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made controversial remarks asking party workers to create groups with hundreds of volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, who would be ready to face "sticks and jail time".

He proceeded to tell the audience, "When you come out in 2-4 months, you’ll be a big leader automatically. Don’t worry, the name goes down in history."