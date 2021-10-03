West Bengal Bypolls Result 2021: Mamata Leads in Bhabanipur After 1st Round

The counting of votes is underway for bypolls held in West Bengal's Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata, and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district on 30 September, with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee leading with 3,680 votes after the first round, news agency ANI reported.

This bypoll is of consequence as Banerjee must win it in order to enter the state assembly before the end of her first six months as Chief Minister (CM) in this term.

In Bhabanipur, Banerjee and BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal are in the fray.

Banerjee had earlier lost the Nandigram seat to aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly elections, necessitating her participation in the bypolls on Thursday. TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned to make way for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Apart from Bhabanipur, the by-polls were held in Jangipur and Samserganj following the death of two candidates.