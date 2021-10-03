West Bengal Bypolls Result 2021: Mamata Leads in Bhabanipur After 1st Round

West Bengal bypoll results 2021 LIVE Updates
(Photo altered by The Quint)
The counting of votes is underway for bypolls held in West Bengal's Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata, and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district on 30 September, with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee leading with 3,680 votes after the first round, news agency ANI reported.
This bypoll is of consequence as Banerjee must win it in order to enter the state assembly before the end of her first six months as Chief Minister (CM) in this term.
In Bhabanipur, Banerjee and BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal are in the fray.
Banerjee had earlier lost the Nandigram seat to aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly elections, necessitating her participation in the bypolls on Thursday. TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned to make way for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.
Apart from Bhabanipur, the by-polls were held in Jangipur and Samserganj following the death of two candidates.
Bhabanipur had witnessed a voter turnout of 53.32 percent until 5 pm
Samserganj saw a turnout of 78.60 percent and Jangipur 76.12 percent.
The polling was carried out amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said.
According to Election Commission data, Mamta Banerjee is leading with 3,680 votes against her rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, who is at 881 votes after the first round.
Twenty four central force companies have been deployed at the counting centres, and the area is under CCTV surveillance, NDTV reported.
As per officials, only pen and paper is allowed in the area and the use of phones is permitted for only the returning officer and observer.
Published: 03 Oct 2021,09:31 AM IST