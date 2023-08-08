Once His Critics, AAP Leaders Hail Manmohan Singh After Delhi Services Bill Vote

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came to the Rajya Sabha to vote on the GNCTD Amendment Bill.
One of the most significant moments during the debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha was the presence of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who came in a wheelchair to cast his vote against the draft amendment.
His presence received an overwhelming response from the Aam Aadmi Party, whose government in Delhi is likely to be affected by the passage of the Bill.
Several AAP leaders took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Dr Singh. Some of their volunteers even posted Tweets 'apologising' to the former PM for 'making fun of him' when he was in power.
However, the BJP accused the Congress of forcing Dr Singh to come for a vote 'despite his health'.
Soon after the passage of the Bill, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and JMM President Mr. Shibu Soren ji came to the Parliament even in adverse circumstances from the point of view of health, many thanks to both the senior leaders on behalf of all Delhiites."
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha hailed Dr Singh as a 'beacon of integrity'.
AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe tweeted:
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted, "Seeing the biggest political hooliganism and dictatorship in the history of India, Manmohan Singh himself reached Rajya Sabha today to fulfill his responsibility to save Delhi. Have some shame BJP people."
A number of AAP volunteers posted tweets 'apologising' to Dr Manmohan Singh.
However, the BJP attacked the Congress and accused it of 'making a former PM sit on a wheelchair' to 'keep its unholy alliance alive'.
Within the newly formed 'INDIA' coalition, Congress and AAP are arguably the most difficult-to-reconcile rivals after the Trinamool Congress and the Left in West Bengal.
AAP was formed in 2012 as the result of the India Against Corruption agitation that mainly targeted the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.
Many in the Congress blame the IAC movement, and AAP by extension, for the UPA's defeat in 2014.
The praise from AAP leaders and supporters, therefore, becomes very important given this background.
It also comes at a time when there is starting to be a thaw in relations between the Congress and AAP.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's open declaration of support for AAP MP Sanjay Singh after his suspension from the Rajya Sabha was also important in this context.
A section of leaders in both parties have begun to see this as the groundwork for a possible short-term pre-poll alliance between the two parties within the larger 'INDIA' coalition.
