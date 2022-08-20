Amid CBI Raid at Manish Sisodia's House, Delhi Govt Transfers 12 IAS Officers

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, a dozen IAS officers were shifted between departments on Friday, 19 August, hours after a CBI raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy.

According to a transfer posting order issued by the services department of the Delhi government, those transferred include special secretary of health and family welfare Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.